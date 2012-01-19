WATCH: A Soccer Player Kicks A Ball Through The Window Of A Moving Bus On A Nutty Japanese Game Show

Former Celtic player Shunsuke Nakamura may not be playing big-time European soccer anymore, but he’s still got skills.



In this video from 101 Great Goals, Nakamura curls a free kick into a window of a speeding bus as part of a Japanese game show.

We’re not quite sure what the game is, but it seems to involve people winning things if Nakamura bangs the ball home in 90 seconds or less.

Here’s the video. The goal comes at 1:15 or so, and stick around for the replays in the aftermath (via 101GG):

