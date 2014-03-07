Here's Video Of Satoshi Nakamoto Denying Any Link To Bitcoin

Earlier today, Newsweek dropped a bombshell story that supposedly unmasked the anonymous creator of Bitcoin, which most believed was the pseudonymous “Satoshi Nakamoto.”

But according to the story, Nakamoto is no pseudonym. Reporter Leah McGrath Goodman claims he’s a man with that name living in a modest home in Temple City, Calif. He has vehemently denied the report, and says he was misunderstood when the reporter confronted him at his doorstep.

“I got nothing to do with it,” he told the AP.

Gadi Schwartz, a reporter with NBC Southern California, has uploaded a new short video of Nakamoto to Instagram, where he seems rather incredulous at the mention he could be worth $US400 million.

“I have a 94-year-old mother in there, I am taking care of her,” he says. “I don’t have a maid, I don’t have a gardener. You think I’m capable of making or having $US400 million dollars and live in this house?”

While Newsweek and Goodman are standing by the story, it looks like it’s one person’s word against the other. But as The Wire’s Sara Morrison notes, Goodman never found any conclusive link to Bitcoin, just plenty of circumstantial evidence.

Further, The Bitcoin Foundation has come out strongly against the Newsweek report, telling Reuters, “… We have seen zero conclusive evidence that the identified person is the designer of Bitcoin.”

The Associated Press has also uploaded a short video of its interview with Nakamoto, where he says he wants to clear his name because he has “nothing to do with Bitcoin.”

Here are the videos:

