NAKAMOTO ON FOUNDING BITCOIN: 'That's Not What I Meant'

The man fingered by Newsweek as the creator of Bitcoin says his supposed admission was misinterpreted.

According to an interview with the AP’s Ryan Nakashima, Dorian Prentice Satoshi Nakamoto said that what he meant when he told Newsweek’s Leah McGrath Goodman, “I am no longer involved in that and I cannot discuss it,” he meant he was no longer in engineering.

“And even if I was, when we get hired, you have to sign this document, contract saying you will not reveal anything we divulge during and after employment,” he said. “So that’s what I implied.”

He continued:

“It sounded like I was involved before with Bitcoin and looked like I’m not involved now. That’s not what I meant. I want to clarify that,” he said.

Meanwhile, a post on a long-dormant PeerToPeer Foundation site believed to belong to the Satoshi Nakamoto who created Bitcoin suddenly became active Thursday, with the user denying he was Dorian.

Goodman told Nakashima she is sticking by her story.

“I stand completely by my exchange with Mr. Nakamoto,” she said. “There was no confusion whatsoever about the context of our conversation — and his acknowledgment of his involvement in Bitcoin.”

Earlier today, Goodman told BI she had no doubt Dorian Nakamoto was Bitcoin’s creator. “It was his response to me that made it clear,” she said, referring to his evasiveness upon encountering her. “if I weren’t the founder I’d be like, “That’s very amusing, I run a bagel shop.”

