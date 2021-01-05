Alabama's Najee Harris honoured a promise to Megan Rapinoe with a massive hurdle over a defender during the Rose Bowl

UA Athletics/Collegiate Images/Getty Images Alabama’s Najee Harris hurdles a Notre Dame defender.

Najee Harris hurdled a Notre Dame defender during Friday’s Rose Bowl.

The Alabama running back’s epic 53-yard run came days after he called Megan Rapinoe “inspirational,” and the USWNT star responded, “hurdle someone for me!”

After Harris answered the call, Rapinoe wrote on Instagram, “You really did it!! It was for me right?!”

Najee Harris stole the show at the 2021 Rose Bowl.

During the first quarter of Alabama’s College Football Playoff semifinal game against Notre Dame, the Crimson Tide’s star running back hurdled a Fighting Irish defender, completely clearing the top of his shimmering gold helmet en route to a 53-yard run.

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Najee Harris celebrates while holding his 2020 SEC Championship MVP trophy.

And it was all for US Women’s National Team star Megan Rapinoe â€” sort of.

A few days prior to his 155-yard performance in No. 1 Alabama’s decisive 31-14 victory, Harris unabashedly gushed about the 2019 World Cup golden boot and golden ball winner during a press conference. He said he looks up to Rapinoe for “what she does outside of sports” and called her willingness to stand up for what she believes in “inspirational.”

Elsa/Getty Images/CBS Sports/Twitter Najee Harris (right) borrows Megan Rapinoe’s iconic World Cup pose (left) to celebrate a 2019 touchdown.

Rapinoe caught wind of Harris’ kind words shortly thereafter and responded with an emoji-filled expression of gratitude on Twitter, including a call for the 6-foot-2, 229-pound 2021 NFL Draft prospect to “hurdle someone for me!”

And so he did.

Megan Rapinoe said hurdle someone for me…pic.twitter.com/CSIYYpROIC — Anthony DiCicco (@DiCiccoMethod) January 1, 2021

Rapinoe reposted the incredible leap to her Instagram story later on Friday, adding “You really did it!! It was for me right?!” And while there’s no way to be sure, Harris certainly heard Rapinoe’s original request loud and clear.

With their win against Notre Dame Friday, the Crimson Tide advance to their fifth College Football Playoff title game in six years. Harris will now have a chance to secure a second national championship with Alabama to cap off his standout career in Tuscaloosa when he and the Crimson Tide take on No. 3 Ohio State Monday, January 11.

