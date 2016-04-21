A tech company created a robot that prints cool designs on your nails in seconds

The Nailbot is a smartphone-controlled robot from tech company Preemadonna that instantly prints custom art on your nails. The company hopes the Nailbot will inspire young girls to learn about tech and design.

“We often like feeling beautiful — this is what the traditional beauty culture understands so well,” said Preemadonna co-founder Pree Walia. “But can we derive substance from this seeming superficiality? Can we redefine inspirational beauty? If we are going to paint nails with a robot, then we are going to teach girls how we built our devices and have them contribute to this community to make it better for others.”

Preemadonna is currently accepting waitlist orders for the Nailbot

