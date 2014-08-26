This Nail Polish Changes Colours When It Comes In Contact With A Drugged Drink

College students have created a nail polish that may help protect the lives of college partiers everywhere.

The polish — called “Undercover Colours” — will change shades if it becomes exposed to a drugged drink.

Walk away from your drink at a party? Look away from your solo cup for a second? Simply dip your finger in the liquid. If the polish changes colours, you’ll know not to keep sipping.

The polish was developed by college students Tyler Confrey-Maloney, Stephen Grey, Ankesh Madan and Tasso Von Windheim, who met studying at North Carolina State University.

Facebook The nail polish’s developers (from left), Ankesh Madan, Stephen Grey, Tyler Confrey-Maloney and Tasso Von Windheim, meet in their last year of college, studying Materials Science & Engineering.

The Daily Mail reportsthe team believes “w

hile date rape drugs are often used to facilitate sexual assault, very little science exists for their detection.” The main goal of the Undercolor Colours developers is to invent the technology that will help empower women to protect themselves from “this heinous and quietly pervasive crime.”

The four are raising money for a better prototype of Undercover Colours through a donations page.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.