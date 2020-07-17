This nail polish shifts between colours with different temperatures

- Nails Inc. recently released its $US15 Are You Hot or Not? nail polish duo.
- The nail polishes are heat-reactive, so they change colour when exposed to heat.
- The shade You’re Hot Then You’re Cold goes from dark grey to a pinky nude, and the shade Hotter Than Hot goes from light pink to white.
- Buy the product here.
- This video is not sponsored. The above link is an affiliate link, meaning Insider may receive a portion of any sales.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.