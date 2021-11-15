8 things nail artists wish you would stop doing

Brown French tip nails. Alexa Acosta

Insider spoke with nail artists about their appointment pet peeves.

Knowing what you want when you arrive at the appointment saves everyone time.

You should wash your hands before your appointment but avoid using hand creams.

Getting your nails done is supposed to be a relaxing self-care experience — ideally, you’ll leave feeling pampered and happy with your new nails.

However, miscommunication, tardiness, and a lack of preparation can make the entire process draining for everyone involved.

Insider spoke to two nail artists about what they wish clients knew and what they wish clients would stop doing.

Don’t just book an appointment without researching your salon and artist first

Every nail salon and every nail artist is different, so going with prior knowledge puts you in the optimal position to have a great experience. Don’t worry about being annoying — most nail artists would rather you ask for clarity about any special nail requests, what the process entails, and how long it will take.

“I feel like a lot of clients are scared or they don’t want to bother us, but they should ask questions just to know exactly what’s going on,” said Alexa Acosta of The Sanctuary Beauty Bar in Oakland, California.

For example, you’ll want to check whether they accept walk-ins or if you’ll have to book, as well as if they provide soak-offs for prior nail sets. Look into what the artist specializes in, as well as whether or not they’ve previously done the style of nails you’re interested in. You may also want to research the forms of payment they take so that you’re prepared.

Don’t put lotion on right before your appointment

Nobody likes the feeling of dry skin, but the oils found in hand creams and moisturizers can actually impede product application.

Many nail artists will instruct you to wash your hands before or during your service. You may be used to applying lotion to your hands directly after washing, but this is the opposite of what most nail artists want.

“Our job is to remove the oils to avoid lifting and clients will wash their hands and put lotion on,” said Acosta.

It is best to wait to apply lotion until after your appointment. Make sure to take special care to avoid your actual nail. This will help increase the longevity of your new nails and keep them looking fresher, longer.

Don’t skip washing your hands — it’s imperative for good retention

Make sure you wash your nails thoroughly. Getty Images

Oils, food particles, and the aforementioned lotion can stick to your nails and make it harder for products to adhere to. This can lead to lifting of the acrylic or polish. When washing your hands make sure to focus on your actual nails so there is no residue ahead of your service. The cleaner your nails are, the better.

“You don’t want any bacteria stuck underneath your acrylic nail. … Really sit there and really wash your nails,” said Acosta.

Being too early for an appointment can actually inconvenience your service provider

Being late is a universal faux pas but artists say that arriving too early can be just as bad. Many operate on a tight schedule in order to accommodate the needs of all of their clients, which means it can be difficult to fit in breaks. Clients showing up too early expecting to be serviced can cut short what may be that nail artist’s only break in the day.

According to Acosta, there is nothing wrong with wanting to be on time but communication is key.

“If you’re early just let me know — don’t just show up,” Acosta said.

If you know you want intricate designs, be prepared for more chair time

Tahvya Krok of NailedbyTav specializes in intricate nail designs and has worked with clients such as Benny Blanco, Justine Skye, and Sza. Her nail art is very detailed and sometimes clients don’t factor that into their schedule.

“Expect to be sitting for a little bit longer than your average nail appointment because hand painting takes time on such a small surface,” Krok said.

If you see your nails going in a direction you don’t like, don’t be afraid to speak up

Speaking up may be scary in the moment but will pay off in the long run. Alexa Acosta

If you’re not feeling your nails, it is always best to say something as soon as possible. Waiting too long to speak up makes it harder for your nail artists to correct what you don’t like.

“I was doing somebody’s nails, and I shaped all of them and when I was about to apply the acrylic, she asked, ‘Can we change the shape to square?’ You can’t change your shape in the middle of the appointment,” said Acosta.

She added that she understands it can be nerve-racking to interrupt the service, but addressing any issues early will result in a better experience for both client and artist.

Don’t try to position yourself — let the artist guide you

Hand and body placement during your appointment is important.

“When my clients sit way too far away from me, I have to kind of play tug-of-war with their hands the whole time and that can be a little frustrating,” said Krok.

Having to constantly pull a client closer or reposition their hand can interrupt a technician’s workflow.

“I want us both to be comfortable so all of these things are just so I can do my best job and my client is happy,” said Krok.

It can be tempting to try and adjust yourself for the nail artist, but it’s best to stay still unless instructed otherwise.

“Clients try to help us by moving their hands but actually make it worse,” said Acosta.

Stop looking at your phone

When you move your hand, you are shifting your nail artist’s area of focus, which can lead to polish bleeding, chipping, and more.

“Think about a painter painting on a canvas that’s on an easel versus a painter painting on a canvas in the back of a moving truck on a dirt road,” Krok said. “The picture is going to come out completely different.”

Krok knows how tempting reaching for your phone can be, especially when seated for so long — her appointments can take up to four hours. However, resisting the urge to check your phone can actually make the process go by faster.

“The more still a client can be, the better the nails will come out, and the faster I can go,” said Krok.