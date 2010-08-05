Here's Just One Of Many Reasons Why We're Headed For Another Recession

Raoul Paul of The Global Macro Investor (via Zero Hedge) has just come out with a new report detailing the stark reality of our macroeconomic position.The report details a bevy of reasons to expect another recession, and perhaps even an ongoing depression. But we though we’d highlight this one we haven’t seen before.



This is the National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB) index, linked up with the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) manufacturing index. The view is that, when looking at the historical movements in the ISM and NAHB, we’re headed for a recession scenario by early 2011, with ISM down to 43, which indicates a full recession.

Some other examples of why we’re headed for a recession:

Oil prices setting the U.S. up for another recession

ECRI weekly indicator suggests a recession close in scale to 2001, a -2.5% GDP

Consumer Metrics index suggests -3.8% GDP for 2011

The full report is surely worth of a read and can be checked out over at Zero Hedge.

NAHB vs. ISM, from The Global Macro Investor (via Zero Hedge):

