Here comes homebuilder sentiment ...

The July reading on homebuilder sentiment from the National Association of Homebuilders will cross at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Economists estimate that the index remained unchanged at a nine-month high from the prior month, at 59, according to Bloomberg.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts are forecasting a print below consensus of 57. In their preview to clients, they wrote: “While housing conditions remain favourable — low rates, lean inventory and improving economy — we think homebuilders might become concerned by the recent risk-off mood in the marketplace. The “CNN” effect is important with the press noting the risks from Greece and China.”

We’ll be back with the details once they cross.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.