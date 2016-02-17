Homebuilder sentiment falls in February

Homebuilder sentiment fell in February, according to the National Association of Homebuilders’ latest report.

The NAHB’s housing market index fell to 58 and had been forecast at 60, according to Bloomberg.

Last month’s print was revised upwards to 61 from 60.

The survey gauges NAHB members’ outlook for the sale of new homes right now and in six months to come.

More to come …

NOW WATCH: 5 hidden iPhone features only power users know about



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.