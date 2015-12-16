Here comes homebuilder sentiment ...

The National Association of Homebuilders’ housing market index for December will be released at 10 a.m. ET.

Economists estimate that the index rose to 63 from 62 in November, according to Bloomberg.

The NAHB conducts the survey of its members to gauge their expectations for sales and traffic in the single-family housing market.

In a client preview, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said, “The NAHB survey has suggested that builders are upbeat about housing demand, noting solid homebuyer interest. Indeed, the bigger complaint comes from the lack of construction workers to satisfy the demand for homes.

Refresh this page for updates.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.