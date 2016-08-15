Here comes homebuilder sentiment ...

The National Association of Homebuilders will release its monthly report on builder sentiment at 10 a.m. ET.

Economists forecast that the housing market index improved to 60 from 59 in July, according to Bloomberg.

The index measures how builders rate current and future market conditions for new home sales.

Last month, the index hit its best level of the year, even though its three components — current sales, future sales, and buyer traffic — all declined.

The NAHB in July said members reported softness in some markets because of regulatory hindrances, scarce lots, and labour shortages.

More to come …

