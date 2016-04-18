NAHB homebuilder sentiment misses expectations

The National Association of Homebuilders’ index for April was published early on Monday, and missed expectations.

The index, also known as homebuilder sentiment, came in at 58, unchanged from April, and missing the forecast for 59 according to Bloomberg.

A spokesperson for the NAHB confirmed to Business Insider that the release was erroneously published ahead of the 10 a.m. release time.

“Builder confidence has held firm at 58 for three consecutive months, showing that the single-family housing sector continues to recover at a slow but consistent pace,” said NAHB Chairman Ed Brady, a home builder and developer from Bloomington, Ill. “As we enter the spring home buying season, we should see the market move forward.”

More to come …

