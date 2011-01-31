Egypt's Second Richest Man Supports The Uprising And He's Buying Stocks

Egypt’s second richest man, telecom billionaire Naguib Sawiris, has denied rumours that he fled the country. In fact, he just told CNN he supports the uprising and is buying the depressed stock market.



“We’re moving to the better. Democracy is good. Businessmen are still here and this is a sign of stability,” he said (via Al Masry Al Youm), adding: “We will do our best to ensure the movement is not hijacked by radicals.”

Sawiris says his family — which includes the country’s three other billionaires — have also not fled the country.

Meet the richest person in every country >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.