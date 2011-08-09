The Maid Just Filed A Civil Lawsuit Against Dominique Strauss-Kahn

Photo: AP

Nafissatou Diallo, the former Sofitel hotel maid, just filed a civil lawsuit against Dominique Strauss-Kahn.Her lawsuit cites a “sadistic attack” and seeks unspecified damages.



The new details coming out of the lawsuit are a claim that DSK fled the hotel room in such haste that he left toothpaste on his face and was looking over his shoulder.

And it also says that DSK called his wife on his way to the airport and told her essentially, I have a serious problem in New York.

Both DSK’s and the maid’s team are now claiming that the other launched a media attack against them.



After DSK’s lawyers fought the lawsuit by saying: “Ms. Diallo is the first accuser in history to conduct a media campaign to persuade a prosecutor to pursue charges … against a person from who she wants money,” Diallo’s team responded with claims that DSK’s team did the same.

DSK will appear in court again on August 23.

