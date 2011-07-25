The Maid Speaks: Nafissatou Diallo Describes In Detail What DSK Allegedly Did To Her In That Hotel Room

Photo: Newsweek

The maid that’s accusing former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn of sexual assault has finally broken her silence: Nafissatou Diallo has spoken to Newsweek and ABC News and given a play-by-play account of the incident.The ABC interview airs in full tomorrow night, but the Newsweek article is already out.



For the first time we get a description of what allegedly happened in that Sofitel hotel room from one of the two people that were in there — so far DSK has been silent on the incident, only saying through his lawyers that the sexual contact between them was consensual.

That is a lie, Diallo says.

What happened in suite 2806

Here is what happened in that hotel suite, in the maid’s words, via Newsweek:

“Hello? Housekeeping.” Diallo looked around the living room. She was standing facing the bedroom in the small entrance hall when the naked man with white hair appeared.

“Oh, my God,” said Diallo. “I’m so sorry.” And she turned to leave. “You don’t have to be sorry,” he said. But he was like “a crazy man to me.” He clutched at her breasts. He slammed the door of the suite.

Diallo is about 5 feet 10, considerably taller than Strauss-Kahn, and she has a sturdy build. “You’re beautiful,” Strauss-Kahn told her, wrestling her toward the bedroom. “I said, ‘Sir, stop this. I don’t want to lose my job,'” Diallo told NEWSWEEK. “He said, ‘You’re not going to lose your job.'”

Diallo said she was terrified and couldn’t look at Strauss-Kahn. Then,

“He pulls me hard to the bed,” she said. He tried to put his penis in her mouth, she said, and as she told the story she tightened her lips and turned her face from side to side to show how she resisted. “I push him. I get up. I wanted to scare him. I said, ‘Look, there is my supervisor right there.'” But the man said there was nobody out there, and nobody was going to hear.

Diallo said she continued to push DSK away but didn’t want to push so hard that she hurt him, because she was worried she would lose her job. He allegedly pushed her back towards the bathroom, then pulled up her uniform and “tore down her pantyhose, gripping her crotch so hard that it was still red at the hospital, hours later.”

Then,

He pushed her to her knees, her back to the wall. He forced his penis into her mouth, she said, and he gripped her head on both sides. “He held my head so hard here,” she said, putting her hands to her cranium. “He was moving and making a noise. He was going like ‘uhh, uhh, uhh.’ He said, ‘Suck my’—I don’t want to say.” The report from the hospital where Diallo was taken later for examination notes that “she felt something wet and sour come into her mouth and she spit it out on the carpet.”

That’s when Diallo ran out of the room.

After the alleged assault

She says she hid around the corner until she saw Strauss-Kahn leave the room. She says she doesn’t know how he got dressed so quickly, and that he looked back at her when he was waiting at the elevator but didn’t say a word.

What happens next has been a point of contention. Diallo told Newsweek she had previously left her cleaning supplies in another room while she went to check DSK’s suite, so she went back to get them and then went to clean the room where she says she was attacked. But prosecutors say at one point Diallo was saying she cleaned that other room first, before heading back to DSK’s suite. Diallo claims her story has never wavered, and hotel room-access records corroborate the same story she told the magazine.

It also appears that “the entire incident had taken no more than 15 minutes, and maybe much less,” Newseek reports, citing a unamed source who says DSK called his daughter nine minutes after Diallo entered the room.

