Here's The Miller Lite Commercial Featuring The Real Wolf Of Wall Street's Ex-Wife

Before “Duchess of Ray Ridge” Nadine Caridi became real “Wolf of Wall Street” Jordan Belfort’s second wife, the future Mrs. Belfort was a model who appeared in several Miller Lite ads.

Nadine, who is played by Margot Robbie in the Scorsese film, was even featured in some of the popular Miller Lite Monday Night Football commercials in the 90s.

Watch carefully to see Nadine in action below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Now check out the real Nadine, with Belfort’s father, at one of the former stockbroker’s infamous parties:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

While Nadine and Jordan divorced after seven years of marriage and two children in 1998, the former couple are reportedly on good terms and co-parent in Manhattan Beach.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.