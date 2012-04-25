California Treasurer's Sex-Tape Wife Makes New Confessions In A Teary Interview

Nadia Lockyer, the embattled wife of California Treasurer Bill Lockyer, has admitted to sending an email that accused her husband of hooking her on drugs.



The admission is the latest development in the tragic unravelling of Nadia Lockyer and the public disintegration of her marriage to Bill Lockyer, a powerful California Democrat who is 30 years her senior. The saga has revolved around Nadia Lockyer’s tumultuous love affair — and reported sex tape — with Stephen Chikhani, a convicted felon who she met in rehab last year.

Earlier this month, an email was sent to the San Jose Mercury News from Nadia Lockyer’s account that accused her husband of buying and supplying her with drugs years ago. Nadia Lockyer initially denied sending the email, and accused Chikhani of hacking her email account.

But in an interview with the Mercury News this weekend, Nadia Lockyer admitted that it was she, and not Chikhani, who sent the message.

“It did come from me and I made the mistake of regretting sending it,” she told the paper. “I ask the public not to hold anything against my husband for actions that happened a long time ago.”

Bill Lockyer denies having ever given drugs to his wife.

“The allegation that Bill Lockyer provided her drugs was B.S. when we didn’t know who said it, and it’s still B.S.,” Lockyer’s spokesman Tom Dresslar told the Sacramento Bee Monday.

On Friday, Nadia Lockyer announced her resignation from the Alameda County Board of Supervisors.

“I can surely be a great mum and effectively represent the 325,000 plus constituents of District 2, yet not while also trudging the waters of early recovery from addiction and the aftermath of interpersonal violence,” she wrote in a statement.

The statement is apparently referring to a February assault incident, in which Nadia Lockyer accused Chikhani of slamming her head into a motel room floor, while her 8-year-old son was present.

It is not yet clear how the Lockyers’ drama will affect Bill Lockyer’s political career or his reputation in California political circles. But in her interview with the Mercury News, Nadia Lockyer says that the couple have no plans to split.

“We’re married. There’s no talk of changing that,” she said. “We’re committed to our son.”

Watch the full interview below, courtesy of the Mercury News:



