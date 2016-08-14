Russian diver scores 0.0 on one of the worst dives in Olympic history

28-year-old Russian diver Nadezhda Bazhina saw her Olympic medal dreams vanish before her eyes on a brutal dive in the women’s 3-meter springboard prelims.

After scoring well on her other five dives, Bazhina’s attempt got off to a shaky start when she appeared to slip on the diving board, thus forcing her to take off at an awkward angle.

It all went wrong from there.

Here’s where she was when she took off:

Here’s how she landed:

She scored a 0.0 on the dive.

Her coach was horrified:

Scoring a 0 in any sports would effectively eliminate any athlete, even some of the best. Unfortunately for Bazhina, it ruined her chances at advancing to the semi-finals.

