There's A Giant Cake On The Court At The French Open For Rafael Nadal's 27th Birthday

Leah Goldman

Today is Rafael Nadal’s 27th birthday and there is a giant cake on the court at the French Open. Nadal just beat Japanese tennis player Kei Nishikori in three sets and fans sang happy birthday to him from the stands.

Here’s the cake:

