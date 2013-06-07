Nadal Takes First Set Of Huge French Open Semifinal Thanks To A Sliding Save

In the most anticipated match of the French Open, Rafael Nadal took the first set against Novak Djokovic, 6-4.



The big point came when somehow Nadal hit a forehand while essentially sliding backwards and then won the point on his next swing. Nadal would win the first set on the next point….

Djokovic did appear to hurt his hamstring midway through the first set. But he never called a trainer. And early in the second set, he appears to be moving well…

