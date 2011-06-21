Nadal Overcomes His Early Struggles To Win His First Match At Wimbledon

Photo: AP

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Defending champion Rafael Nadal has won his opening match at Wimbledon, recovering from a slow start to beat Michael Russell 6-4, 6-2, 6-2.Opening play on Centre Court, the top-seeded Spaniard was a break down at 4-2 in the first set Monday. He then reeled off six straight games to take the first set and a 2-0 lead in the second.



Nadal broke three times in the second set and twice in the third. He will face Pablo Andujar of Spain or Ryan Sweeting of the United States in the second round.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.