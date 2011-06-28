Nadal Makes It To The Next Round Of Wimbledon Despite Injuring His Foot

Photo: AP

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Defending champion Rafael Nadal overcame an aching left foot to reach the quarterfinals at Wimbledon with a 7-6 (6), 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4 win over Juan Martin del Potro on Monday.Nadal injured his foot late in the first set and called for the trainer before the start of the tiebreaker. The two-time champion then lost the second set but still managed to make his way back into the quarterfinals at the All England Club.



Nadal won his first Wimbledon title in 2008 but missed the following year’s tournament because of injury. He won again in 2010.

