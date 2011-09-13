THE BEST IN THE WORLD: Here's How Novak Djokovic Ousted Rafael Nadal To Win The U.S. Open

Tony Manfred, Leah Goldman
novak djokovic

Photo: CBS

Today’s U.S. Open final between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal was a fitting finale to a great year of tennis.The level of play was high, the atmosphere was electric, and the both players left every ounce of their remaining energy on the court.

Novak prevailed, but not before an epic four hours of beautiful tennis.

The Monday afternoon start was a little inconvenient, but the stadium was packed

Rafa hit the first serve a little after 4:15 p.m.

Our first review came just a few points later

Nadal breezed through the first set

He then broke Novak to get out to an unbelievable 2-0 start

But he found himself down 0-40 in the third game, and gave the break right back

The fourth game was an epic, 17-minute long battle. Novak eventually won it after eight deuces

Rafa's supporters tried to rally him after the tough fourth-game loss

But Novak quickly broke him

Nadal really began to fall apart after getting broken again to make it 5-2

Novak served out his game to close a dominating first set, 6-2

Rafa came out swinging in the second

He won the first two games, just like the first set

But Novak stayed tough, and broke Rafa right back to make it 2-1

Novak showed the crowd a little love. But they still rooted for Nadal as Djokovic continued to dominate

Rafa quickly gave away yet another service game

He finally righted the ship to make it 4-3

Amazingly, he broke Novak and was right back in the match at 4-4

But Novak was too good. He broke Rafa right back, then served out the set to take a commanding lead

Novak looked to be cruising in the third set, he got out to a 2-1 lead with an early break

But Rafa fought back to tie it at 2-2

All Rafa he could do was smile after Novak broke him yet again to make it 3-2

Then, almost out of no where, Djokovic began to fall apart

He looked slow, and was really timid on the court

Even his girlfriend looked worried

But winning a classic, highlight-reel point gave him back some energy. And he tied the set 4-4

After breaking Nadal, Novak had a chance to serve for the championship in the third

But a fired-up Nadal was rampant, and pushed him to a tiebreak at 6-6

Rafa kept up his hot-streak in the tiebreak

To the fourth set we went, Rafa with all the momentum in the world

Early in the fourth, we learned that Djokovic's back was hurt

After gutting out the first game, he got a rub down from the trainer

That trainer must give amazing rub downs, because Novak was a new man for the rest of the match

He raced out to a 3-0 lead

As we passed the four-hour mark, a Djokovic win looked inevitable

See, Jelena wasn't even sweating it anymore

He broke Nadal to make it 5-1, and had his second chance to serve out the match

Championship point came a few points later

He fell to the ground after the tough 6-2, 6-4, 4-7, 6-1 win

And then he kissed the hardware

