THE BEST IN THE WORLD: Here's How Novak Djokovic Ousted Rafael Nadal To Win The U.S. Open

Today’s U.S. Open final between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal was a fitting finale to a great year of tennis.The level of play was high, the atmosphere was electric, and the both players left every ounce of their remaining energy on the court.



Novak prevailed, but not before an epic four hours of beautiful tennis.

