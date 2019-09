Novak Djokovic has won the U.S. Open in an epic four-hour match against Rafael Nadal.



The scoreline: 6-2, 6-4, 6-7, 6-1.

Djokovic looked injured early in the fourth set, but he toughed it out and eventually outlasted Nadal.

This is his second-straight victory over Nadal in a major after besting him in the Wimbledon final.

