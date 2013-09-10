Rafael Nadal And Novak Djokovic Had An Unreal 54-Shot Rally In The US Open Final

After a quiet start, the U.S. Open final between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal took off the second set.

The highlight was this incredible 54-shot, 75-second rally that Djokovic won to break Nadal’s serve. He went on to win the set 6-3.

The rally brought the historically sleepy U.S. Open final crowd to its feet. There have been some bizarre points and spectacular shots this year, but nothing like this sort of quality.

Wow:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

