Spanish Porn Star Arrested After Huge Chinese Mafia Investigation

Photo: Getty / Carlos Alvarez

60 suspected members of the Chinese mob have been arrested in Spain after a nationwide investigation, the AFP reports.A statement from Spain’s interior ministry says that the arrests came from a police operation investigating “money laundering and other crimes”. 300 police officers were involved in the arrests, while Spanish news agency EFE reports that 120 raids took place and 202 vehicles were seized.



Amongst those arrested was a Madrid councilor for the Cobo Calleja trading estate, considered one of the most important European hubs for the Chinese import industry.

Stranger still, Spanish-born hardcore porn star Nacho Vidal has also been arrested. Vidal’s IMDB page reports that he is one of the “most popular and hard-working men on the hardcore scene”, while the BBC notes he won plaudits for “performances in films including Sexcapades and Nacho Vidal: The Sexual Messiah 2”.

He is suspected of taking part in the money laundering.

