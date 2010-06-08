MAP OF THE DAY: Why A New Natural Gas Deal Between Turkey And Azerbaijan Is A Game Changer

have come to an agreement on the shipment of natural gas that has brought new spark to the Nabucco pipeline project.



This Southern European answer to the more Russia centric Nordstream project is meant to provide a strategic counterweight to Russia’s dominance of the oil and gas industry in Europe.

The deal signed today will see natural gas shipped from Azerbaijan through Turkey and sold at market at the pipeline’s destination. It is a westward turn for the Black Sea state.

The Nabucco pipeline project company has called this agreement a “step in the right direction,” according to PlattsOil.

From the EU, the Nabucco pipeline is highlighted in dark green, to the south.

Nabucco isn’t the only pipeline being readied right now, and many are set to come online soon and change the way oil and gas are delivered to consumers.

