MAP OF THE DAY: Why A New Natural Gas Deal Between Turkey And Azerbaijan Is A Game Changer

Gregory White
Nabucco

have come to an agreement on the shipment of natural gas that has brought new spark to the Nabucco pipeline project.

This Southern European answer to the more Russia centric Nordstream project is meant to provide a strategic counterweight to Russia’s dominance of the oil and gas industry in Europe.

The deal signed today will see natural gas shipped from Azerbaijan through Turkey and sold at market at the pipeline’s destination. It is a westward turn for the Black Sea state.

The Nabucco pipeline project company has called this agreement a “step in the right direction,” according to PlattsOil.

From the EU, the Nabucco pipeline is highlighted in dark green, to the south.

Nabucco isn’t the only pipeline being readied right now, and many are set to come online soon and change the way oil and gas are delivered to consumers.

North America: Denali Pipeline

Start: Alaska north slope

Delivery: Alberta, Canada, then onto the American mid-west

What Will It Carry: Natural Gas

Completion Date: Unknown

Strategic Impact: While two major groups are still competing over the project, the impact would be significant for the growth of the natural gas industry in Alaska, further reliance on the energy source in the U.S., and the potential involvement of Russian gas giant Gazprom in the project.

Source: Wiki, Denali

North America: Keystone Pipeline

Start: Alberta, Canada

Delivery: Illinois and Oklahoma

What Will It Carry: Oil

Completion Date: 2009-2012

Strategic Impact: Extensive use of shale oil on North American continent. Allows for reduced need of oil from non-North American sources. Significant business for U.S. refineries.

Source: TransCanada, Wiki

European Independence: IGI Poseidon Pipeline

Start: Greece

Delivery: Italy

What Will It Carry: Gas

Completion Date: 2012

Strategic Impact: Provides a connector for gas travelling through other Southern European projects to Italy. Depending on which pipelines it is eventually connected to, could be in the interest of Russia or another supplier.

Source: IGI Poseidon, Wiki

Russian Dominance: Mozdok Pipeline

Start: Azerbaijan

Delivery: North Ossetia

What Will It Carry: Gas

Completion Date: Operational this year

Strategic Impact: The strategic impact of this site is already being felt, as Russia went to war in the region in 2008. The pipeline also passes through Chechnya, a disputed Russian territory.

Source: Wiki

Russian Dominance: Altai Pipeline

Start: Russia

Delivery: China

What Will It Carry: Gas

Completion Date: 2011-2015

Strategic Impact: This pipeline provides a direct link between the Russian natural gas industry, specifically Gazprom, and the Chinese buyer. It creates a further strategic dependence for China on Russia for its energy needs, which could lead to further diplomatic tightening through organisations like the Shanghai Cooperation organisation (SCO), and in combined actions on the UN Security Council.

Source: Wiki, Oil Capital

Russian Dominance: South Stream

Start: Russia

Delivery: Austria, throughout Southern Eastern Europe

What Will It Carry: Gas

Completion Date: 2015

Strategic Impact: Russia's move to continue gas dominance over Europe, the pipeline is to offer gas directly to Europe, while bypassing the often troublesome Ukrainian middleman.

Source: South-Stream.info, Wiki

Russian Dominance: Nord Stream

Start: Russia

Delivery: Germany

What Will It Carry: Gas

Completion Date: 2011

Strategic Impact: A sign of a broadening energy partnership between Germany and Russia, this keeps Russia in the European game in a strong way. And also gives them a voice in Brussels via Germany.

Source: Nord-Stream.com, Wiki

Against Russia: TransCaspian Pipeline

Start: Turkmenistan

Delivery: Azerbaijan

What Will It Carry: Natural Gas

Completion Date: Unknown

Strategic Impact: Serves as another route for Central Asian countries to avoid going through Russia to get to Europe to deliver their natural gas reserves. European markets therefore are serviced from more sources, reducing Russia's grip on the continent.

Source: Wiki, SRAS.org

Against Russia: White Stream

Start: Georgia

Delivery: Romania, and then on to Western Europe

What Will It Carry: Gas

Completion Date: 2016

Strategic Impact: Circumventing Russian dominance of gas markets, this pipeline would further compete with Russian power and give great E.U. connectivity to its neighbour, Georgia.

Source: Emportal.rs, Wiki

European Independence: Nabucco

Start: Turkey

Delivery: Austria, South Eastern Europe

What Will It Carry: Gas

Completion Date: 2015

Strategic Impact: Reducing the influence of Russia in European energy markets by supplying a link for the continent to Central Asian gas supplies. Broadens Turkish partnerships with Europe, and could eventually make use of Iranian gas reserves.

Source: Nabucco-pipeline.com, Wiki

SCO Growth: Kazakhstan-China Pipeline

Start: Kazakhstan

Delivery: China

What Will It Carry: Oil

Completion Date: Completed, further portion in 2011

Strategic Impact: China's first direct oil import link, the pipeline serves to broaden ties between China and its Central Asian neighbours. These energy moves feed into a broader economic story evidenced by the Shanghai Cooperation organisation's growth in the region.

Source: SRAS.org, Wiki

Russia-China Partnership: ESPO Pipeline

Start: Russia

Delivery: China (potentially also Japan)

What Will It Carry: Oil

Completion Date: 2014

Strategic Impact: ESPO has the impact of tying China into its strategic partnership with Russia as it draws more from its neighbour's energy reserves. If Japan remains out of the equation, it may serve to bolster the China-Russia partnership, the SCO organisation they both lead, and continue to ostracize US allied Japan.

Source: Reuters, Wiki

Iran: Pars Pipeline

Start: Iran

Delivery: Turkey

What Will It Carry: Gas

Completion Date: 2014

Strategic Impact: Would give Iran access to European markets, competing with Russia for the gas trade. Completion would apply a strategic broadening between Turkey and Iran, as well as a reduction of U.S. strength in the region.

Source: lngpedia.com, Wiki

Iran-Pakistan-India Pipeline

Start: Iran

Delivery: India and Pakistan

What Will It Carry: Gas

Completion Date: 2015

Strategic Impact: A definite power move for Iran if it pulls it off. With the potential to serve both Pakistan and India, both strategic U.S. partners with large populations and growing economies, with natural gas could broaden its protections from sanctions and keep its regime safe.

Source: Harvard.edu, Wiki

US Influence: TAPI Pipeline

Start: Turkmenistan

Delivery: India

What Will It Carry: Gas

Completion Date: Unknown

Strategic Impact: The key gas pipeline in opposition the Iranian offer in the region. Backed by the U.S. government, this pipeline would further ostracize the Iranians economically by exporting gas to the key emerging economy of India, without involving Iran.

Source: Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, Wiki

