NAB's New CEO Andrew Thorburn Hasn't Wasted Any Time Clearing Out The Leadership Ranks For His New Team

New NAB boss Andrew Thorburn. Image: NAB.

It’s his first day as National Australia Bank’s boss and Andrew Thorburn is straight down to business.

He started by making some big changes to NAB’s executive team which are effectively immediately.

“Selecting a leadership team is one of the biggest decisions a CEO makes, and I have taken the time since my appointment was announced in April to consider who are the best people to take NAB forward,” Thorburn said.

Replacing Joseph Healy, Angela Mentis is the new group executive of business banking, moving up from her role as executive GM of nabBusiness.

NAB’s new group exec of product and markets is Antony Cahill who was previously the GM of lending and deposits.

Appointed to group chief risk officer, David Gall moves up from his position as executive GM of banking and wealth solutions and is replacing Bruce Munro who is retiring after 40 years in the banking sector.

Former Bank of New Zealand CRO, Renee Roberts will also join the team as group exec of enterprise services and transformation, taking over from Lisa Gray who decided was time she left the bank.

Thorburn said his new leadership team would help drive stronger growth.

“We understand the need to deliver better returns for our shareholders. We will do this by focusing on our customers and building a stronger Australian and New Zealand franchise,” he said.

“These individuals are banking professionals with experience in business and retail, product, risk and technology and share a desire to work as part of a team leading sustainable change across our organisation.”

The new exec team will join existing members and will be based in Melbourne.

