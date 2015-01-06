NAB's Internet Banking Is Down And Customers Aren't Happy

National Australia Bank’s internet banking has gone down this morning.

Some NAB customers attempting to log into their online banking service were notified it was “currently unavailable”.

NAB said it was investigating the issue.

We are aware that some customers are experiencing delays with Internet Banking. We're onto it and will provide updates asap. Sorry for this. — NAB (@NAB) January 5, 2015

Although the bank’s explanation hasn’t pleased a bunch of customers who have taken to social media to vent their anger. With some claiming they have absolutely no access to funds because of the outage.

NAB said some of its systems are starting to come back online but some customers may still experience delays. It recommended logging on later.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.