Good News: Corporate Hiring Plans Are The Most Aggressive They've Been In Four Years

59% of U.S. companies are experiencing an increase in demand according to the National Association for Business Economics (NABE) October 2010 survey.That’s a five-year high, and industry demand has now grown for five consecutive quarters.



Moreover, companies’ outlook for business investment and employment expansion is the best in years according to the association:

NABE:

Job creation registered its third positive quarterly reading in a row. The per cent of firms shedding or planning to shed workers has fallen substantially over the past year. Job creation trends are holding steady at healthy levels. The employment expectations NRI was at its highest level since 2006.

The share of respondents whose firms increased their capital spending over the prior quarter reached a two-year high of 37%. Nearly half of respondents expect their firms to further increase capital spending in the next 12 months. Expectations are highest for investment in computers and communications equipment, but also turned positive on balance for spending on structures for the first time in more than two years.

