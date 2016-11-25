NAB: The Australian dollar is primed to bounce but here's why it won't

Paul Crock/AFP/Getty Images

The Australian dollar is one of the worst performers of the big global currencies in the period since Donald Trump’s US election victory.

It shouldn’t be, the NAB’s currency strategy team said in their latest “thematic report”. Many of the coincident factors that drive the Australian dollar’s value point to an increase in fair value.

Only the Japanese yen and the New Zealand dollar have lost more than the Aussie’s 5% fall amongst the major currency pairs, and it’s only just outperformed the fall in the Malaysian ringgit.

That performance, against a backdrop that would usually be supportive, sets up the chance of a bounce in the AUDUSD, Rodrigo Catril, a currency strategist at the NAB, said.

“Since November 8th, our short term fair value model estimate has remained around 0.77-0.78, but over the same period spot has drifted from 0.7762 to below 0.74. This means that today there is an undervaluation of about 3 cents,” Catril said.

That fall means the AUDUSD is “fast approaching the lower edge of its 1.5 standard deviation band”, Catril said, adding that “previously a break through the standard deviation band has signalled the currency is due for a correction back towards fair value”.

Indeed, the NAB’s estimate of fair value has actually risen from 0.7625 to 0.7776 this month on the back of an “an improvement in risk appetite (measured by the VIX index in our model) while the narrowing of the AU-US differential and mixed performance in commodities have only partially offset this move”.

Time for a bounce?

Usually, Catril said. But he’s wondering if “other factors not captured by our model could be at play”.

The biggest of those factors is that while overall risk appetite – as measured by equity market volatility (the VIX) – has improved regionally, specific risk appetite has fallen. Asian currencies are under pressure which means that the Aussie dollar, as a liquid Asian proxy, may be being restrained by concerns about regional economic and currency stability.

That, along with concerns of a US/China trade war, has meant that Aussie dollar specific risk – as measured by AUDUSD volatility – has actually risen since the election.

“To some extent EM weakness and trade war concerns are two sides of the same coin as such the current AUD undervaluation could persist for some time i.e. at least until we get more clarity on the Trump administration trade policy intentions,” Catril said.

So, no bounce for now it seems.

