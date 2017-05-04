NAB shares rise on strong earnings as its rivals continue to slide

Shares in National Australia Bank reversed part of Wednesday’s losses after the lender posted a 2.3% increase in cash profit today.
The result helped NAB sidestep the sell-off its main rivals are witnessing. A short while ago, shares in NAB were up 0.4% at $33.205.
The ANZ, Commonwealth and Westpac all continues their descent for the third consecutive day. The benchmark S&P/ASX200 index was 0.3% lower at 5,873.30 points.
NAB said cash earnings, which excludes one-time items, for the six months to March 31 were $3.29 billion, in line with expectations.
Statutory net profit stood at $2.54 billion compared with a loss last year, the Melbourne-based lender said in a statement Thursday.
