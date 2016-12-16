NAB sent the details of 60,000 customers to the wrong email address

Photo: Torsten Blackwood/AFP/Getty Images

The National Australia Bank (NAB) sent the contact details for 60,000 customers migrating to Australia to the wrong email, the bank admitted today.

The mistake was blamed on human error and does not affect customers who set up accounts in Australia.

Peter Coad, the bank’s executive GM of international branches, issued a statement today saying NAB had written to customers who migrated to Australia about the problem, involving accounts they established through the bank’s migrant banking team while still living overseas.

The email included details such as the customer’s name, address, email address, BSB and account number and in some cases NAB identification number – but no passwords.

“We also take full responsibility and we sincerely apologise to our customers for this mistake,” Coad said.

“The error was caused by human error and identified following our own internal checks and as soon as we realised what had happened we took action.”

He said the bank had reviewed the account and found no unusual activity.

Around 40% of the 60,000 customers had either closed or have not used their account in 2016, Coad added, while 19,000 of the accounts contained less than $2.

“We have also notified and are working with industry regulators, including the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner and ASIC,” he said.

