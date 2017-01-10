NAB sent details of 60,000 customers to a porn site owner

Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images

National Australia Bank last month apologised for sending the details for 60,000 customers to the wrong email address, but the saga isn’t over yet.

It has now emerged the recipient of the data owns a number of adult websites.

The AFR reports the emails went to an address linked with David Weissenberg, whose company Real Assets Limited own many adult internet domain names.

The domain names www.nab.com and www.nab.net — as opposed to NAB’s real website nab.com.au — are also owned by Weissenberg’s company. According to the AFR, www.nab.com, which Weissenberg secured in 1994 and is currently a dating website, has been the subject of negotiations with the bank “on and off” for many years.

NAB’s executive general manager for international branches Peter Coad said the bank was working with Weissenberg to secure the leaked customer information and assured the incorrect destination email address was “not actively used”.

“Although this has been a complex process involving multiple international jurisdictions, all parties –- including the email account owner –- are taking this extremely seriously and NAB is working hard to resolve this matter,” he said, adding that the bank took full responsibility.

“We are confident that there has been no unusual activity associated with these migrant banking accounts and we continue to monitor 24/7.”

Business Insider reported last month that 60,000 customers had their names, BSB numbers, account numbers and NAB identification numbers revealed in the breach, which the bank apologised for and blamed on human error.

“Approximately 40 per cent of these customers have either closed or have not used their account this year. Furthermore, 19,000 of these accounts have a balance of less than $2,” NAB said at the time, adding no passwords had been sent out and the leak did not affect any clients that opened accounts within Australia.

