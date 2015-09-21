NAB: Offshore investors think Australia is 'toast'

Photo: Getty Images

Ivan Colhoun is the NAB’s head of market economics. He’s been a senior player in the Australian economics community for the best part of two decades holding senior roles at Deutsche Bank, Qantas and ANZ.

During that time he would have had hundreds, if not thousands, of investor discussions and presentations. So when he says he’s never seen offshore investors so beared up on Australia it’s worth noting.

In the NAB’s Australian Markets Weekly this week Colhoun shared some feedback from his recent trip visiting clients in the UK, Europe and the Middle East.

“It’s quite enlightening, offshore investors are now holding a uniformly negative view on Australia’s prospects,” he wrote.

Colhoun says:

I have never experienced such overwhelming negativity on the outlook for the Australian economy and $A in all my years marketing the Australian economy offshore!

Colhoun added that “the unanimity of this view suggests investors are short the $A and highlights the risk of a short-term squeeze higher, even if the medium-term outlook is still for a weaker $A.”

As a throw away line he added, “to be fair, one investor did say that they were not that negative on Australia! Another described the Australian economy as ‘toast'”.

The Aussie dollar failed twice late last week to break up through 73 cents. What Colhoun is suggesting though is that with most investors seemingly positioned for further falls and arguing the bear case, the risk is now for a counter trend rally.

