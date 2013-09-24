NAB Launches Social Payments App, Flik, After Staff Trialled The Phone-Bumping Tech For Months

NAB Flik

The National Australia Bank has launched its second consumer mobile banking app, designed to allow customers to send and receive money using a mobile number, email, Facebook, QR codes, or by bumping phones.

The Flik app is designed to be used alongside NAB’s existing mobile banking app, with the latter focused on traditional account balances, transfers and BPay payments.

An NAB spokesman said the bank would consider merging the two applications depending on customer feedback.

Flik is available for iPhone and Android devices. It has been in the works since early 2013 and was previously described as a “digital wallet” called Kiss.

But while digital wallets like the Commonwealth Bank’s Kaching, Google Wallet and Visa’s V.me are designed to replace physical credit cards where possible, Flik will not perform traditional merchant payments, nor will its contactless (NFC) technology work with point-of-sale terminals.

“What we want to do is get [Flik] out there and see what our customers think about it, get their feedback and shape it,” NAB’s spokesman told Business Insider.

“The app will use Android phones’ in-built NFC chips but won’t activate with point-of-sales terminals.

“We don’t really see, at the moment, a major benefit in having that [functionality] on your phone as opposed to having it in your wallet [as a credit card]. That could change in the future.”

The spokesman said Flik has been used by about 1000 NAB staff in internal trials for several months.

Staff were encouraged to use it to split bills; these were often smaller coffee bills rather than meals. As a result of feedback from the trial, NAB has improved the look and feel of Flik and built in the ability for customers to request payments from up to 10 people at a time.

NAB has positioned the app as a way to avoid “awkward conversations with your friends about who owes money”.

