NAB Index: Online Sales Are Smashing Traditional Retailers But Growth In Australia Is Slowing

Australian online sales lifted again in June with expansion across most categories, according to the NAB Online Retail Sales Index.

Online retail was 0.9% higher in June compared to May and 9.5% higher compared to a year ago.

In the bricks and mortar world, Australian Bureau of Statistics data showed negative comparable sales growth at traditional retailers in May to be 0.3% lower than April and only 3.9% higher than a year ago.

However, online growth rate has been slowing gradually.

“Since we started reporting the index in 2010, the average growth rate has been 1.6% monthly and 21% annually, significantly higher than recent numbers,” the NAB says.

In dollar terms, Australians spent an estimated $15.5 billion on online retail in the 12 months to June 2014.

This is equivalent to 6.6% of spending at traditional bricks and mortar retailers as measured by the ABS, (excluding cafés, restaurants and takeaway food, to create a like-for-like comparison) in the 12 months to May 2014.

Online sales growth expanded year on year in almost all categories in June.

Growth improved in Electronic Games (22%), Groceries & Liquor (19%), Department & Variety Stores (10%), Fashion (8%) and Homeware & Appliances (8%). Daily Deals saw its first positive growth in 2014, to be 3% higher than a year ago.

While sales continue to grow in Media, it is expanding at a much slower rate (3%).

