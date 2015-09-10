NAB: 7 reasons why Paul Krugman and the doomsayers are wrong about Australia

The Governor reiterated in a speech during July that the possibility of further easing “remains on the table”. But in that speech he also implied there was a limit to what monetary policy can achieve and he also said policymakers need to consider the long term consequences of any policy action today and not just the immediate need to support growth.

Specifically, “it is not quite good enough simply to say that evidence of continuing softness should necessarily result in further cuts in rates, without considering the longer-term risks involved…. My judgement would be that policy settings that fostered a return to the sort of upward trend in household leverage we saw up to 2006 would have a high likelihood, some time down the track, of being judged to have gone too far. That is not the case at present, given the current rates of credit growth and so on. But the point is simply that in meeting the challenge of securing growth in the near term, the stability of future economic performance can't be dismissed as a consideration.”

Further:

“ I note that the Board's post-meeting statements routinely refer to seeking a stance of policy that will ‘most effectively foster sustainable growth and inflation consistent with the target’. The adjective ‘sustainable’ is used deliberately and financial sustainability is very definitely one of the things we have in mind.”

Going to the charts, the news is still generally OK on household finances. The savings rate on the right-hand chart remained high at 8.8% in Q2 2015. The left-hand panel shows that after a sharp rise from the early 1990’s household leverage as a share of disposable income has been fairly stable around 150% since 2006. But it’s noteworthy the ratio has risen in recent years and on this RBA data reached a new high of 156% in Q1 2015. Hardly alarming but it’s clearly above the 145% ratio it was when the RBA starting cutting rates in late 2011.

While the RBA was fairly comfortable about household leverage when cutting interest rates through 2012 and 2013, they are understandably a bit more cautious now. They certainly wouldn’t want any future rate cuts to merely push house prices up and encourage more household leverage.