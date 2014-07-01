NAB Has Promoted 3 Women To Senior Tech Roles

From left: Dayle Stevens, Nicole Devine, Lisa Palma and Lisa Gray. Image: Supplied.

National Australia Bank has appointed three women to senior tech roles at the institution as it attempts to boost female representation in management by 10 per cent over the next year.

Dayle Stevens, Lisa Palma and Nicole Devine have all been promoted to general manager positions within NAB’s Technology and NextGen teams.

“As one of the largest technology employers in Melbourne, NAB wants to play a leadership role to demystify what it means to work in technology for women,” Lisa Gray, NAB group executive, enterprise services and transformation said.

“Some people may perceive technology to be a ‘blokey’ environment but we certainly don’t think that way at NAB. Technology offers great flexibility, challenging jobs and rewarding pay. Plus, with the increasing digitisation of the economy, the career options are growing by the day.”

Stevens who has been promoted to general manager, support services technology said the skill sets and types of roles within the sector are changing.

“It’s not all about programming, not everyone in technology needs to be a ‘tech head’ with deep technical expertise,” she said.

“We need new skill sets in technology like engagement, governance and collaboration.”

NAB has set a target to increase the number of women in upper management at the bank from 23 per cent to 33 per cent by next year.

