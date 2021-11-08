NAB has doubled its dividend after reporting soaring full-year cash profits of $6.5 billion

National Australia Bank has doubled its final dividend after reporting soaring full-year cash earnings.

National Australia Bank has doubled its final dividend after reporting soaring full-year cash earnings alongside the release of a new oil and gas policy that aims to phase out exposure to the sector over the next two decades.

Full-year cash earnings increased 76.8 per cent to $6.5 billion in the year to September 30, which chief executive Ross McEwan said showed the bank “navigated a challenging environment” during COVID-19 while delivering better services for customers.

NAB shareholders will receive a final dividend of 67 cents per share, up from 30 cents paid last year, taking the full-year dividend to $1.27 a share, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday morning.

While NAB’s revenue declined by 2.2 per cent over the past financial year, the bank reported 6 per cent overall growth in loans, with a 7 per cent rise in business lending and 4 per cent in mortgage growth in what Mr McEwan said cemented the bank’s leading position in business lending.

“I’m confident we will see a strong bounce back in 2022 with businesses leading the way,” Mr McEwan said. “NAB has the balance sheet capability and capacity to lend safely to support this rebound. That is our role as Australia’s largest business bank.”

While overall cash earnings in NAB’s business bank was flat at 0.3 per cent across the year, it reported a 14.2 per cent uptick in agricultural business loans. Morningstar analyst Nathan Zaia said it was pleasing to see NAB had retained its leading market share in this division.

“There’s been a lot of noise made from competitors about making business lending their priority, it’s comforting to see NAB is still growing and taking share even though it’s already the largest business bank,” Mr Zaia said.

The major bank’s headline figures were also driven by falling expenses and a reduction in the provision for bad loans by $217 million, which is a major swing from the $2.8 billion charge the same period last year. The credit impairment write-back reflects the improving asset quality across both housing and business lending, NAB said.

NAB’s full-year results were largely in line with analyst expectations. Evans and Partners analyst Matt Wilson said it was a “very solid result”, praising NAB’s strong balance sheet and Mr McEwan’s “reasonably positive” outlook comments. “Things are under control at NAB.”

Alongside the results, NAB unveiled a new policy on financing oil and gas companies, where it pledged to align funding with the International Energy Agency’s recent report that declared no new fossil fuel projects could be funded if economies are to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

NAB said it had capped its oil and gas exposure at $US2.4 billion ($3.2 billion), and will reduce this stake over the next two decades. As part of the new policy, NAB said it will only consider directly financing gas extraction projects in Australia “where it plays a role in underpinning national energy security”.

However, the policy allows for NAB to increase lending to the oil and gas sector in the short-term before reducing overall exposure. Mr McEwan said he expected additional investment in the sector to be “very minimal” but stressed the importance of gas in underpinning the clean energy transition.

“You just need to cast your mind to what’s going on in the UK and Europe at the moment. Energy prices are rising dramatically, there’s a lack of supply in that marketplace. We need transition, what we’re saying is we will be there for the transition,” he said.

Mr McEwan said NAB had already sought to reduce its exposure to Australia’s fossil fuel sector, with 71 per cent of NAB’s domestic lending now in renewables, compared to 29 per cent in oil, gas and coal. “The vast majority of our lending in the Australian marketplace is today on renewables,” he said. “We’ve already started that transition for this bank over the last decade and we would see that continue.”

