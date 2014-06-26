NAB Data Shows Australians Were Doing Online Banking At Ridiculous Hours During The World Cup

Photo: Getty Images

National Australia Bank sent over this data which shows spikes in the use of its online banking service in the lead up to Australia’s World Cup games, and at half time.

This chart is for Australia’s first match against Chile on 14 June.

A NAB spokesperson said it was a “sign people were looking to fill in the time before kick-off, the 45 minute window before the game started saw Internet Banking usage via a desktop PC increase nearly 40% on the average for a Saturday morning.”

“Once the match started, customers began using their mobile and tablet devices in higher numbers, with about a 10% increase in mobile traffic after kick-off.”

And this chart shows traffic for Australia versus the Netherlands.

NAB says there was a 34% increase on Mobile Banking logins during the Socceroos’ clash with the Dutch.

And finally, game three: Australia and Spain.

The bank says there was a 20% increase in mobile banking traffic at 3am on Tuesday morning.

