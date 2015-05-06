NAB Bank CIO David Boyle hates the word 'cloud'

Headlining CeBIT’s cloud conference in Sydney today, NAB CIO David Boyle spoke for almost 30 minutes and didn’t say the word cloud once.

At the beginning of his talk on security and performance in the cloud, the bank’s tech boss set himself a challenge to not say the “c-word” once.

“I don’t want to use that over-marketed and poorly defined c-word which starts with ‘c’ and ends in ‘loud’ throughout this talk,” he said, asking a member of the audience to keep count.

Boyle things the general term, as it’s applied, sends the wrong message.

“Just because you attach a particular word to an offering doesn’t mean that it’s automatically secure or unsecure, or that it’s automatically good for the customers or bad for the customers,” he said.

Instead, Boyle defines it as “a service”.

You can read more about what he said here.

And the cloud word-count was zero.

