NAB: Australia's Wellbeing Is DOWN

The NAB’s Australian Wellbeing Index fell from 64.4 in the 3rd quarter to 63.5 for the December quarter.

The NAB said that “all four survey questions – satisfied life, worthwhile life, happy yesterday and not anxious yesterday – rated lower.”

It’s very interesting report which showed wellbeing was typically highest for those:

living in SA/NT;

residing in regional cities;

earning over $100K;

female and aged 50+ (either female or male);

widowed; without children;

living in a household with 2 people;

with bachelor/post grad qualifications;

retired; and

employed in professional or technical jobs.

In a special report showing it’s family and friends that bring you joy and money worries that make you sad, the NAB said the “most important influences on positive wellbeing include: personal relationships; your home; and personal safety.”

“In contrast, financial security and physical health detracted most from wellbeing.”

Which really tells us this holiday season to have fun with family and friends but don’t spend too much.

