NAB: Australia Still To Bridge The Gap Between Economic Expectations And Reality

Treasurer Joe Hockey. Photo: Getty Images

The NAB released the November Monthly Business Survey today which showed business conditions and confidence were broadly unchanged in October.

Business conditions have been sluggish resting in negative territory for some time now but there was an ever-so-slight improvement to -3 in November from -4 in October and September. On the confidence front the post election ebb continued with confidence slipping back a little to +5 from 6 in October and a whopping 12 in September.

The question is: where do the expectation (signified in the positive read in confidence) and the reality (in the negative read in conditions) converge?

The NAB doesn’t give any guidance on this question but they note the improvement in trading conditions in mining and manufacturing and increase in capacity utilisation is more than counterbalanced by a big fall in the employment index which they say “fell considerably” from -3 in October to -8 in November.

As a result of this and other indicators the NAB has upgraded the forecast for growth in 2014 and 2015 but also retains at least one, possibly two, interest rate cuts in their outlook. They said: