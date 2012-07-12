NAACP Boos Mitt Romney For Saying He'd Repeal Obamacare

Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney got loud and sustained boos from the audience at the NAACP conference this morning over his suggestion that he would repeal “Obamacare,” President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare law.



Here’s where Romney drew boos:

“I will reduce government spending,” Romney said. “Our high level of debt slows GDP growth and that means fewer jobs. If our goal is jobs, we must, must stop spending over a trillion dollars more than we earn. To do this, I will eliminate expensive non-essential programs like Obamacare, and I will work to reform and save Medicare and Social Security, in part by means-testing their benefits.”

Watch the video below:

UPDATE, 11:45 a.m.:

Gleefully seizing the booing moment, Democrats are already sending around a clip of CNN reporter Jim Acosta talking about Romney’s negative reception at the NAACP conference this morning.

“I have not heard that kind of sustained booing for Mitt Romney over the course of the campaign,” Acosta said. “This was perhaps one of the most negative reactions Mitt Romney has had in the course of his 2012 presidential campaign.”

Watch the clip below:

