N3twork Wants To Guide You Down The Rabbit Hole Of Personalised Internet TV

More people are swapping TV browsing for web surfing nowadays, and N3twork wants to be your guide into the rabbit hole of internet media.

At its most basic, N3twork is an iPhone and iPad app that predicts the types of internet videos you’d find interesting.

The app learns your tastes and threads together a selection of videos so you can simply watch, save for later, or swipe onto the next one.

N3twork is really designed for people who love browsing video after video, and the interface encourages jumping from one video to the next instead of the traditional search, scroll, and watch method that most people use.

The app offers curated channels using a hashtag organisation system to let you jump between subjects. N3twork’s algorithm learns the types of videos you choose to watch or swipe away, and it all tweaks what kind of video will be presented front-and-center the next time you open up the app.

N3twork features a design similar to Instagram. Users can tag content that they upload or watch, and everyone has their own personal channel too. Since N3twork has everything from short clips like you’d find on YouTube to full-fledged documentaries, there’s the option to save videos for later.

Since N3twork is aiming to be both a mobile and seated experience, the app transforms when cast to an Apple TV, turning the mobile app into a nifty remote while re-organising the app’s layout for a TV-like experience.

Of course, N3twork is entering into a crowded space of apps and websites that all want to be the solution to how you digest media from the internet, and the app’s longevity will likely depend on the robustness of its user base.

You can download N3twork for free over at the App Store.

