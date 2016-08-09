'N Sync reunited Monday night -- and now everyone wants a reunion tour

justintimberlake/instagram NSYNC reunited to celebrate Justin Timberlake’s birthday.

It ain’t no lie: ‘N Sync is back together.

Well, for one night, at least.

The pop band recently reunited for JC Chasez’s 40th birthday after a bit of a hiatus.

“JC’s 40th… And, if you don’t know, now you know…” Timberlake wrote on Instagram.

Timberlake shared a shot of the celebration:



Now, this small celebration doesn’t seem to bring about the promise of any new music from the group.

However, just seeing Timberlake, Lance Bass, and the rest of the crew together was enough to send fans into a frenzy:

@TimberMyLake9 @NSYNC omg!!! So many feels I just can’t do emotional and excited hopeful for reunion your etc!!!

— ryanswildorchid79 (@chwhiterose222) August 9, 2016

‘Nsync had a reunion last night pic.twitter.com/4yOSmvWWlw

— Jaiden $hay (@JaidenShay) August 9, 2016

Just seeing them all together again isn’t enough for some people:

You know what’s nicer than a group picture? An #NSYNC reunion tour… pic.twitter.com/0KXcvsEHzR

— Lupita Sandoval (@HeyitsLupita) August 9, 2016

They were talking on gma about an NSYNC reunion. If that ever happens, I will sell my car to buy meet and greet tickets. Idfc.

— Nattie By Nature † (@NataleMorina) August 9, 2016

All we’re saying is that if they decided to work together just one more time, a lot of people would follow.

