'N Sync reunited Monday night -- and now everyone wants a reunion tour

Ian Phillips
NSYNC Reunionjustintimberlake/instagramNSYNC reunited to celebrate Justin Timberlake’s birthday.

It ain’t no lie: ‘N Sync is back together. 

Well, for one night, at least.

The pop band recently reunited for JC Chasez’s 40th birthday after a bit of a hiatus.

 “JC’s 40th… And, if you don’t know, now you know…” Timberlake wrote on Instagram.

Timberlake shared a shot of the celebration:

Now, this small celebration doesn’t seem to bring about the promise of any new music from the group.

However, just seeing Timberlake, Lance Bass, and the rest of the crew together was enough to send fans into a frenzy:

 

 Just seeing them all together again isn’t enough for some people:

 

 All we’re saying is that if they decided to work together just one more time, a lot of people would follow. 

NOW WATCH: Taylor Swift won the Taylor Swift Award

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.