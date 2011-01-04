8 Charts That Show Why Facebook Is Worth $50 Billion

Goldman Sachs made it official: Facebook is worth $50 billion.



And coincidentally, J.P. Morgan analyst Imran Khan put out his annual report on the state of the Internet earlier today, which has some statistics to explain why.

You knew that Facebook was big, but exactly how big might surprise you.

Facebook Reaches 70% of US Internet Users. That's Up From 48% In Aug. 2009 Users Spend 10% Of Their Time On Facebook Facebook surpassed Yahoo this year, but it's also way ahead of Google, where users mostly come to search and then leave. More Than Half Of Facebook Users Visit Weekly Facebook Is Driving Way More Traffic Than It Used To Its influence is particularly growing in e-commerce: traffic from Facebook to Amazon is up more than 3x from a year ago. Facebook Connect Is Used By More Than 250 Million Users Per Month This expands Facebook's reach way beyond its own site. Heavy Facebook Users Are Addicted To Games This chart of game usage shows how Facebook isn't just a site, but a platform--like Windows for operating systems and Google for Internet search advertising. This is also great news for social gaming companies like Zynga, Playfish, Crowdstar, and Playdom. Facebook Is Even The Number-Four SEARCH Site Worldwide Internet Ad Spending Is Still Catching Up With Time Spent Online This is good news for all online properties who rely on advertising, but particularly Facebook, where users spend more time than at any other site. Now, Check Out Facebook's Move Into Email See Facebook Email: A Click-By-Click Tour With Huge Screenshots→

